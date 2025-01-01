$5,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra
TOURING GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDC8AEXBU114970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 88,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean car runs and drives. No engine lights. Low Kms and manual transmission.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
