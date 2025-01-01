Menu
<p>Clean car runs and drives. No engine lights. Low Kms and manual transmission.</p>

2011 Hyundai Elantra

88,615 KM

Details

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

12517018

2011 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

Location:

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDC8AEXBU114970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 88,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car runs and drives. No engine lights. Low Kms and manual transmission.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2011 Hyundai Elantra