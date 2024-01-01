Menu
'Gas MISER" loaded and YES ac ICE COLD comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2011 Kia Rio

228,770 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Rio

"Santa SAY'S no HST" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2011 Kia Rio

"Santa SAY'S no HST" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,770KM
VIN KNADH5B31B6831017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,770 KM

Vehicle Description

‘Gas MISER” loaded and YES ac ICE COLD comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

