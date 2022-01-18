$4,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 Mazda CX-7
2011 Mazda CX-7
"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
282,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8151694
- Stock #: 1388
- VIN: JM3ER2B58B0385656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,996 KM
Vehicle Description
“Boss is MAD” fully loaded power LEATHER interior to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or text me at (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1