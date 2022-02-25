2011 Mazda CX-7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 223,614 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

