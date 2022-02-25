Menu
2011 Mazda CX-7

223,614 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Mazda CX-7

2011 Mazda CX-7

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

2011 Mazda CX-7

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8439492
  • Stock #: 1429
  • VIN: JM3ER2B52B0405335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1429
  • Mileage 223,614 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded power leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

