$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GX "Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
188,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8563499
- Stock #: 688
- VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0107225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 688
- Mileage 188,511 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Gas MISER fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst 7 lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1