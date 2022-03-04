Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

188,511 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX "Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX "Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8563499
  • Stock #: 688
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0107225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 688
  • Mileage 188,511 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Gas MISER fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst 7 lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

