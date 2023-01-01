$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
229,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10017411
- Stock #: 1481
- VIN: WDDFH3EB3BJ657893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,960 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded POWER seat Panaramic SUN ROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-2002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
