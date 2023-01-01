2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,960 KM Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 229,960 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

