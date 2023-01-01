$6,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
"Holy COW like NEW" *certified + FREE 6M warranty*
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
229,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392069
- Stock #: 1481
- VIN: WDDFH3EB3BJ657893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,960 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded POWER seat Panaramic SUN ROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
