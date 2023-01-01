Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

229,960 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

229,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10485888
  • Stock #: 1481
  • VIN: WDDFH3EB3BJ657893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,960 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded POWER seat Panaramic SUN ROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic).  (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

