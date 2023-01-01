Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

156,780 KM

Details Description Features

$12,299.99

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Carmatic Inc.

416-841-7227

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

  1. 1688791418
  2. 1688791421
  3. 1688791420
  4. 1688791421
  5. 1688791415
  6. 1688791421
  7. 1688791421
  8. 1688791412
  9. 1688791420
  10. 1688791420
  11. 1688791417
  12. 1688791416
  13. 1688791416
  14. 1688791420
  15. 1688791420
  16. 1688791420
  17. 1688791420
  18. 1688791419
  19. 1688791420
  20. 1688791418
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700

$12,299.99

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,780KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10156065
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB9BA510392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,780 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 is loaded with features and is well maintained. 

Taxes, Licensing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price. 

Carfax will be provided upon request. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carmatic Inc.

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,440 KM
$13,499.99 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic 4dr...
 168,847 KM
$12,299.99 + tax & lic

Email Carmatic Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmatic Inc.

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory