$9,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 RAM 1500
"WOW one OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2011 RAM 1500
"WOW one OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
277,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1CT9BS551481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 749
- Mileage 277,305 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW one OWNER” 4X4 fully loaded in MINT condition run like NEW. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2015 Ford Focus "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 234,446 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 193,711 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 RAM 1500