2011 RAM 1500
"4X4 BIG HORN edition" certified + FREE 6M warrant
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
274,986KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9177364
- Stock #: 1454
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT4BS668031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 274,986 KM
Vehicle Description
“Black BEAUTY” The BIG HORN edition fully loaded 4X4 comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
