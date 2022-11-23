Menu
2011 RAM 1500

274,986 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Big HORN edition" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"Big HORN edition" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

274,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9413398
  • Stock #: 1454
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT4BS668031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,986 KM

Vehicle Description

“Black BEAUTY” The BIG HORN edition fully loaded 4X4 comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

