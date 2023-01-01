$11,799.99+ tax & licensing
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
Carmatic Inc.
416-841-7227
2011 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto Trendline
Location
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5
416-841-7227
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700
$11,799.99
+ taxes & licensing
158,939KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10156056
- VIN: WVWDA7AJ4BW332554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,939 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Volkswagen Golf is an accident free vehicle with low kilometres and is well maintained.
Taxes, Licening Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price.
Carfax will be provided upon request.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5