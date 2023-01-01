Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

158,939 KM

Details Description Features

$11,799.99

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Carmatic Inc.

416-841-7227

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Trendline

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Trendline

Location

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700

$11,799.99

+ taxes & licensing

158,939KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10156056
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ4BW332554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,939 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Volkswagen Golf is an accident free vehicle with low kilometres and is well maintained. 

Taxes, Licening Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price. 

Carfax will be provided upon request. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Carmatic Inc.

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

