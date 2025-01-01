$5,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
"4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty.
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
"4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty.
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
279,911KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX0BW504672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,911 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean fully loaded POWER LEATHER interior PANARAMIC SUNROOF backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan "4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty. 279,911 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sportage "Best DEAL on WHEELS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 314,008 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio "WOW only 102K" certified + FREE 6 Month warranty 102,232 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan