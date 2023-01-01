2012 Buick Verano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 7 , 2 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10102800

10102800 Stock #: 1490

1490 VIN: 1G4PP5SK8C4202096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 197,209 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.