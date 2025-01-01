$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
"LT Platinum Edition" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,414KM
VIN 1G1ZD5EU0CF166534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Holy COW” fully loaded POWER Leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
2012 Chevrolet Malibu