<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>Holy COW” fully loaded POWER Leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

189,414 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
12131661

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
189,414KM
VIN 1G1ZD5EU0CF166534

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,414 KM

Holy COW” fully loaded POWER Leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

