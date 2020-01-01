2012 Chevrolet Sonic

“Gas MISER” One OWNER, super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Stability Control
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Power Options
-
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Warranty
-
- Exterior
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.