2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

"Gas MISER" One OWNER, super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

