2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

Sale Price

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586334
  • Stock #: 102
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH9C4210657
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Price for quick sell
2012 Chevrolet sonic LT full sedan,
Clean title, one owner, free accident, white on black, automatic transmission, cruise control, heated front seats.
AS IS
$2,999+Tax
Babylon Auto Sales
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax, Ontario L1z1w7
Text me 4169038010
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

