2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 3 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9575434

Stock #: 1468

1468 VIN: 1G1JC5EH1C4123173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1468

Mileage 211,348 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection FREE 6M WARRANTY

