2012 Chevrolet Sonic

211,348 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,348KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9622000
  Stock #: 1468
  VIN: 1G1JC5EH1C4123173

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 211,348 KM

Vehicle Description

"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with SUNROOF comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

