$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
211,348KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9622000
- Stock #: 1468
- VIN: 1G1JC5EH1C4123173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,348 KM
Vehicle Description
"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with SUNROOF comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
