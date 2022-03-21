$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Dodge Caravan
"WoW seat 7" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
159,997KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8791271
- Stock #: 1436
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8CR262261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,997 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded easily SEATS 7 with ONLY 159K. Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty & free oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
