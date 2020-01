2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH.MUST BE SEEN. NON SMOKER. NO ACCIDENTS. PL, PW, CRUISE. KEY LESS ENTRY. STEAM CLEANED INSIDE. 30 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. VERY CLEAN, PL, PW, CRUISE. DRIVES GREAT. REAR STOW AND GO.GREAT ON FUEL. MUST BE SEEN.FRONT WHEEL DRIVE.



CERTIFIED



BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME. THANK YOU.



CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME 9AM-9PM



SHAUN 416-270-3324 shaun@rowautosales.ca

NICK 647-834-5626 nick@rowautosales.ca





ROW AUTO SALES INC

509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7



TRADES WELCOME!



OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. FROM 9-9 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

LOCATED INSIDE THE SERVICE ONTARIO BUILDING.

OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. SOME VEHICLES ARE STORED INDOORS.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.