2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,997 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

"WOW seats 7"clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

"WOW seats 7"clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,997KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8788427
  Stock #: 1436
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8CR262261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1436
  • Mileage 159,997 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded easily SEATS 7 with ONLY 159K. Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty & free oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
