2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

197,267 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

197,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9014194
  • Stock #: 1439
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8CR148676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,267 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS & seats 7 fully loaded power leather interior sunroof 2 DVD screens for kid  BACK CAMERA  and STOW n GO . Excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

