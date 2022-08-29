$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
197,267KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9014194
- Stock #: 1439
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG8CR148676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 197,267 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS & seats 7 fully loaded power leather interior sunroof 2 DVD screens for kid BACK CAMERA and STOW n GO . Excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1