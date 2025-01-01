Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ajax, ON

2012 Ford F-150

171,900 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12087601

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1736776289
  2. 1736776289
  3. 1736776289
  4. 1736776289
  5. 1736776289
  6. 1736776289
  7. 1736776289
  8. 1736776289
  9. 1736776289
  10. 1736776289
  11. 1736776289
  12. 1736776289
  13. 1736776289
  14. 1736776289
  15. 1736776289
  16. 1736776289
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF1CFB98033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 171,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto for sale in Ajax, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto 286,500 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD, HYBRID, 77 KMS, ONE OWNER for sale in Ajax, ON
2019 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD, HYBRID, 77 KMS, ONE OWNER 77,500 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN I4 AUTO XSE for sale in Ajax, ON
2015 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN I4 AUTO XSE 230,100 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150