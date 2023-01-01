Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

152,406 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carmatic Inc.

416-841-7227

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX-L

Location

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

  1. 1699158534
  2. 1699158534
  3. 1699158534
  4. 1699158533
  5. 1699158533
  6. 1699158533
  7. 1699158533
  8. 1699158534
  9. 1699158534
  10. 1699158534
  11. 1699158532
  12. 1699158532
  13. 1699158534
  14. 1699158530
  15. 1699158534
  16. 1699158531
  17. 1699158532
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,406KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631901
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B90CH004859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Taxes, Licencing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price. 

Carfax will be provided upon request. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carmatic Inc.

2011 Honda Accord 4d...
 139,803 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 182,515 KM
$6,099 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza 4D...
 145,121 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Carmatic Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmatic Inc.

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory