$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-841-7227
2012 Honda Civic
2dr Auto EX-L
Location
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5
416-841-7227
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10631901
- VIN: 2HGFG3B90CH004859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 152,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Taxes, Licencing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price.
Carfax will be provided upon request.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.