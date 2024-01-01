$4,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
SE
2012 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,828KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCU5AEXCU021634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mocha Bronze Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives well, no engine lights on
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
2012 Hyundai Accent