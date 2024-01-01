Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs and drives well, no engine lights on</p>

2012 Hyundai Accent

187,828 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12037711

2012 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

  1. 12037711
  2. 12037711
  3. 12037711
  4. 12037711
  5. 12037711
  6. 12037711
  7. 12037711
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,828KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCU5AEXCU021634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives well, no engine lights on

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 w/Tiptronic for sale in Ajax, ON
2008 Audi A6 3.2 w/Tiptronic 238,620 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Subaru Legacy for sale in Ajax, ON
2000 Subaru Legacy 207,080 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS 334,719 KM $3,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Call Dealer

438-364-XXXX

(click to show)

438-364-2067

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent