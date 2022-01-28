2012 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,499 + taxes & licensing 2 6 7 , 5 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8271450

8271450 Stock #: 1416

1416 VIN: KMHCT4AE8CU137217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 267,579 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.