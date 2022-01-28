$4,499+ tax & licensing
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
267,579KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8271450
- Stock #: 1416
- VIN: KMHCT4AE8CU137217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,579 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS like NEW low PRICE loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6M WARRANTY
