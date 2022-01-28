Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

267,579 KM

2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Hyundai Accent

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

267,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271450
  • Stock #: 1416
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8CU137217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,579 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS like NEW low PRICE loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
