$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Veloster
"w/Tech no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2012 Hyundai Veloster
"w/Tech no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
142,862KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHTC6AD4CU082669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 142,862 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded leather interior PUSH start SUNROOF yes NAVIGATION to many options to list. LOOK & run like NEW. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2005 MINI Cooper "S Type SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 223,448 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X3 "Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 208,253 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Aveo "Holy COW 139k" certified + FREE 6M warranty 139,820 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Hyundai Veloster