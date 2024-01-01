Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded leather interior PUSH start SUNROOF yes NAVIGATION to many options to list. LOOK & run like NEW. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 Hyundai Veloster

142,862 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Veloster

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Hyundai Veloster

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,862KM
Used
VIN KMHTC6AD4CU082669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1530
  • Mileage 142,862 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded leather interior PUSH start SUNROOF yes NAVIGATION to many options to list. LOOK & run like NEW. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2012 Hyundai Veloster