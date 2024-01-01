$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Veloster
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2012 Hyundai Veloster
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
142,862KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHTC6AD4CU082669
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 1530
- Mileage 142,862 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENT fully loaded leather interior PUSH start SUNROOF yes NAVIGATION to many options to list. LOOK & run like NEW. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2005 Ford Econoline "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 227,894 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "WOW luxury SEAT 7" certified + FREE 6 warranty 174,702 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 "LOOKS run like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 366,912 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Hyundai Veloster