Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

273,527 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

"OVERLAND edition" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

"OVERLAND edition" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

273,527KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336730
  • Stock #: 1462
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG6CC254783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1462
  • Mileage 273,527 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM  looks & runs like NEW. Fully loaded POWER leather interior Panaramic SUNROOF adjustable suspension for ON & OFF road fun PUSH start backup camera GPS to many options to list. Fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 273,527 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Savana 2500...
 258,362 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2009 MINI Cooper "Ga...
 231,388 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory