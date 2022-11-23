$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
"OVERLAND edition" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
273,527KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9336730
- Stock #: 1462
- VIN: 1C4RJFCG6CC254783
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1462
- Mileage 273,527 KM
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM looks & runs like NEW. Fully loaded POWER leather interior Panaramic SUNROOF adjustable suspension for ON & OFF road fun PUSH start backup camera GPS to many options to list. Fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1