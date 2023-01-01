Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>Black BEAUTY  fully loaded 4×4 SUV NORTH EDITION comes Certified FREE 6 month + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH) + $59. lic. transfer. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 Jeep Patriot

192,771 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Patriot

Santa SAY NO HST 4X4" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Jeep Patriot

Santa SAY NO HST 4X4" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

192,771KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB6CD637737

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1524
  • Mileage 192,771 KM

Black BEAUTY  fully loaded 4×4 SUV NORTH EDITION comes Certified FREE 6 month + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH) + $59. lic. transfer. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Warranty Included

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
