<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Black BEAUTY” come fully loaded with NEW TIRES certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 Kia Forte

164,800 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte

"NICE with NEW tires" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Kia Forte

"NICE with NEW tires" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,800KM
VIN KNAFT4A24C5618354

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 164,800 KM

“Black BEAUTY” come fully loaded with NEW TIRES certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

CD Player

Warranty Included

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2012 Kia Forte