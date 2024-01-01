$6,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte
"NICE with NEW tires" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2012 Kia Forte
"NICE with NEW tires" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sale
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,800KM
VIN KNAFT4A24C5618354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 164,800 KM
Vehicle Description
“Black BEAUTY” come fully loaded with NEW TIRES certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
