2012 Kia Sedona

201,132 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

EX W/LUXURY PKG "WOW" *certified+FREE 6M warranty*

EX W/LUXURY PKG "WOW" *certified+FREE 6M warranty*

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

201,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6282504
  • Stock #: 1337
  • VIN: KNDMH4C71C6501667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,132 KM

Vehicle Description

“Wow Wow WOW” Fully loaded LUXURY power leather interior SUNROOF power rear doors & DVD Player for KIDS easily seats 7 rear STOW n GO seats excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
