2012 Kia Sportage
"Best DEAL on WHEELS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
314,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPB3A20C7290973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 314,008 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” like in SHOW ROOM condition YES ac ICE COLD fully loaded LOOKS & RUNS like NEW. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
