"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 SUV easily SEAT 7 comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2012 Mazda CX-9

219,960 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
"Nice 4X4 SUV seats 7" certified+ FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
219,960KM
VIN JM3TB3CA9C0363762

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,960 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 SUV easily SEAT 7 comes certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Warranty Included

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

