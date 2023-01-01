Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

220,989 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA2

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

220,989KM
Used
VIN JM1DE1KYXC0143666

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,989 KM

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

