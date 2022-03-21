2012 Mazda MAZDA2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 8 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8735846

8735846 Stock #: 1433

1433 VIN: JM1DE1KY7C0137341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,832 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.