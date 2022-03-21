Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA2

222,832 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENT + FREE 6M warranty*

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Sale

222,832KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8735846
  • Stock #: 1433
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY7C0137341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,832 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

