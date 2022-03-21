$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2012 Mazda MAZDA2
"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENT + FREE 6M warranty*
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
222,832KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8735846
- Stock #: 1433
- VIN: JM1DE1KY7C0137341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,832 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
