<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW”   one OWNER super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., Lic & omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

266,209 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

"Holy COW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

"Holy COW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1711996933
  1711996940
  1711996948
  1711996957
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
266,209KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1V73C1687646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,209 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW”   one OWNER super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., Lic & omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

