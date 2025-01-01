$4,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
"WORK or PLAY seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Used
262,222KM
VIN JM1CW2CL7C0122520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 262,222 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded YES ac ICE COLD easily SEAT 6 comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
