<p>Taxes,Licensing Fees and safety are NOT included in the price </p><p>Carfax will be provided upon request </p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

175,670 KM

$12,199

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

350

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

350

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,199

+ taxes & licensing

175,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB7CF898509

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,670 KM

Taxes,Licensing Fees and safety are NOT included in the price 

Carfax will be provided upon request 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

