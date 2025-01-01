$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,012KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSU3C59CT541750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 199,012 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof & racing stripes. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
