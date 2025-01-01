Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof & racing stripes. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2012 MINI Cooper

199,012 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper

"SHOW ROOM CONDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12744015

2012 MINI Cooper

"SHOW ROOM CONDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,012KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSU3C59CT541750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 199,012 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof & racing stripes. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
