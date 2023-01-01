$12,888+ tax & licensing
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2012 MINI Cooper Coupe
2012 MINI Cooper Coupe
2dr Cpe S
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
122,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10038351
- VIN: WMWSX3C51CT155461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 122,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS. VERY CLEAN, MUST BE SEEN.
CERTIFIED
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9