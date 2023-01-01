Menu
2012 MINI Cooper Coupe

122,500 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Row Auto

416-270-3324

2dr Cpe S

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

122,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038351
  • VIN: WMWSX3C51CT155461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS. VERY CLEAN, MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED

 

OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

 SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626   ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME! 

 OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

