"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4×4 SUV comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 cell (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2012 Nissan Rogue

277,037 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

277,037KM
Used
VIN JN8AS5MV8CW352489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 277,037 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4×4 SUV comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 cell (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
