Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

211,618 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

"STOW n GO seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

"STOW n GO seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1688992312
  2. 1688992318
  3. 1688992326
  4. 1688992333
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,618KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162746
  • Stock #: 1488
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT5CS108166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,618 KM

Vehicle Description

“WORK or PLAY” fully loaded with STOW n GO seat 7 comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2012 RAM 1500 "STOW ...
 211,618 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey "...
 201,147 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion "cl...
 254,657 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory