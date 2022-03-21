Menu
2012 RAM 1500

271,143 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2012 RAM 1500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

271,143KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8965489
  • Stock #: 1441
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT5CS108166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 1441
  • Mileage 271,143 KM

Vehicle Description

” Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded with removal STORAGE BOX comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  wwwkellyandsonsauto.com.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

