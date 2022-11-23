$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
271,143KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9440241
- Stock #: 1441
- VIN: 1C6RD7FT5CS108166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour w
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 271,143 KM
Vehicle Description
” Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded with removal STORAGE BOX comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1